Antisemitism 'Foe' Elise Stefanik Insists Musk Didn’t Use Nazi Salute

Elise Stefanik loves to pose as a champion opponent of antisemitism both in her performative attacks on university presidents and in her pledge to fight it at the U.N. as the likely next ambassador.

Yet she insisted that Elon Musk did not make the Nazi salute we all saw him make on Monday. “No, Elon Musk did not do those salutes,” Stefanik said. Right before she made it clear she didn’t see what he actually did. After all, it might become more expedient for her to change her mind. “I was not at the rally, but I can tell you, I've been at many rallies with Elon Musk, who loves to cheer when President Trump says we need to send, you know, our U.S. space program to Mars.”

Sorry, hon, but you sound like a bank robber’s pal saying he couldn’t have robbed a bank because you’ve seen him at many banks he didn’t rob.

But we know Stefanik’s real motivation: She knows who’s really in charge at the White House and it’s not her favorite felonious sexual assaulter. “Elon Musk is a visionary,” Stefanik gushed. “I'm looking forward to his work in DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, and look forward to looking how we can be more efficient and effective.”

Fortunately, Sen. Patrick Murphy called out Stefanik’s BS. He noted that several white supremacists and neo-Nazis recognized and celebrated Musk’s Hitlerian cosplay.

Stefanik also claimed that Americans are “smart,” and support such a successful entrepreneur as Apartheid Boy Musk.

Actually, that’s another lie. 53% of registered voters disapprove of Musk’s role on the Trump team. He’s viewed about as favorably as his boy Trump, which is to say not very favorably. Last month, PBS reported on an AP-National Opinion Research Center poll that found, “About 4 in 10 Americans have a somewhat or very favorable view of the world’s richest person, very similar to the percentage who view Trump positively. Likewise, about half of adults have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Musk — again, similar to Trump.”