Musk Gives Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration Rally

The masks are off now
By Red PainterJanuary 20, 2025

Just 3 hours into Trump's second Presidential Term, and his co-President, Elon Musk, has pulled down the mask at the celebration rally by GIVING THE LITERAL HEIL HITLER NAZI SALUTE ON LIVE TV.

Even CNN was caught off guard while covering it live.

ERIN BURNETT:
I just want to look at that salute that he gave again just if anybody missed it. We'll just show it again. He's just wrapped up here.
Alright, so we just, we just showed that, we just showed that.

KASIE HUNT: Right, it's worth nothing it was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was. It's not something that you typically see in American political rallies, put it that way.

BURNETT: No, no, it was not something that you usually would see.

Burnett seemed shocked, Hunt was somehow trying to excuse it because it was QUICK? So a short Heil Hitler is not as offensive as a longer one?

I mean, the signs were there, to be fair. From the influx of antisemitic content on Twitter to Elon's support of the far right AFD party in Germany. He does not hide his views at all.

Trump doesn't seem to care at all and looks drugged all day. Melania is wearing her best Hamburglar costume, Trump is glowering and being shuttled from event to event today. Elon is giving Nazi speeches.

Rough start.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
