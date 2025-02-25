CEO Resigns Over 'Nazi Salute' At Company Event, Offers Awful Apology

Since the co-presidents came into power, we've had to explain that throwing a Seig Heil is not good. Of course, they know that already. An Idaho CEO of a construction firm, who threw the salute out a couple of times at the company's annual State of the Company gathering at the Boise Centre with Donald talking onscreen in the background, has now resigned after a public backlash, according to KTVB. Politics were not allowed. And certainly no Sieg Heiling.

Consequences:

Tom Hill, the CEO of ESI Construction, announced his resignation on Monday after receiving backlash regarding a video of him giving a Nazi salute at a company event.

The company has its problems, aside from the Nazi one.

Via Boise Dev from late October:

The US Department of Justice filed the lawsuit on behalf of a former Engineered Structures Inc. employee. According to the lawsuit, the employee said she and up to 100 others were let go in March 2020 so ESI could qualify for federal Paycheck Protection Program funds. ESI was one of fifteen companies in Idaho to receive between $5 million and $10 million in these loans. The lawsuit said the company was "manipulating its workforce numbers and accounting" to get the loan.

The now-jobless former CEO offered a shitty apology in an emailed statement to the company:

"Unfortunately, my recent attempt at humor and parody fell short and is being used by others to unfairly judge me and, more importantly, our amazing company and its people. At the beginning of our annual State of the Company event, I briefly commented on the election and, as part of a political skit, mimicked Elon Musk and President Trump's signature dancing. I did so as a commentary on the craziness of our political environment and nothing more. Without a doubt, I unequivocally reject any association with hate groups andlor [sic] hate toward any group of people. I sincerely regret that my actions offended anyone or could be taken so out of context."

That wasn't "taken out of context," you weirdo. First, Tom claims he was judged "unfairly" after giving multiple Nazi salutes, then he alleges that it was a parody and he was mimicking Elon Musk. A handful of people walked out. It's unclear why all of them didn't exit the venue asap. Maybe Tom can get a job with Patriot Front. The Nazi salute is illegal now in modern-day Germany, so he would not do well there.