Musk And Rogan Laugh At Nazi Jokes While Discussing Musk Salute

Musk cracked the Nazi jokes and Rogan laughed appreciatively.
Credit: TMZ screenshot
By NewsHound EllenMarch 2, 2025

While Elon Musk takes a chainsaw to our government (while continuing to rake in billions from his own government contracts), the immigrant took time out to crack Nazi jokes about his Nazi salute, during a discussion with Joe Rogan.

From TMZ:

[Musk] runs the words "not" and "see" together -- making it sound like "Nazi" -- before flashing a smile at the host ... who busts up laughing at the wordplay.

In case anyone thought it was just an accident, EM doubles down ... adding people will just "Goebbel" anything up -- a second Nazi reference, this time to the WWII Nazi Germany propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels -- and a repeat of the same joke he tweeted the week of the inauguration in the wake of fresh criticism.

Elon then gets serious ... saying he found the whole backlash unbelievable -- especially since he says he meant the gesture, which he maintains was not a Nazi salute, in a positive, loving way.

Sadly, this disgusting display is not a surprise from either of these two dispsh*ts with way too much power.

