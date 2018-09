Watch White Male billionaire privilege work. And frankly, it was like watching somebody's dad light up.

Elon Musk appeared on the "Joe Rogan Podcast" and after reminding himself "I mean, it's legal, right?" lit up a blunt on camera.

Elon Musk smoked a joint with Joe Rogan on a podcast and talked about the singularity in the same room with a samurai sword, and somewhere my second cousin who won't shut up about Anonymous got a boner huge enough to blot out the sun — Clint Worthington (@alcohollywood) September 7, 2018

Some people noticed the double standards of the US in 2018:

Tesla factory jobs are dependent on clean drug tests (or a medical card in California) but Elon Musk hits a blunt on the Joe Rogan podcast because he is a piece of shit who views himself as superior to the grunts who slave over his lame Jetson cars. pic.twitter.com/ReXTjhi1zC — Dril Jezza (@ThomasDankara) September 7, 2018

Black kids are still being arrested for smoking weed in many of America’s cities, but Elon Musk and Joe Rogan are sitting here smoking blunts on camera in California. Marijuana should be legal in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/VZ1yh1MUHT — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 7, 2018