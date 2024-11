Or we could suppose that one got a pardon and the other one got elected by the slimmest popular vote margin since the 1800s. Matt Gaetz may be gone, but I'm sure he won't soon be forgotten. Meanwhile the Parade of Horribles marches on. An AG who takes bribes, a sexual assaulting SecDef, a DNI who is a Russian asset, and more.

Happy Sunday before Thanksgiving! What's catching your eye this morning?

- Karoli