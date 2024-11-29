Open Thread: Sarah Palin's Turkey Massacre

Who could forget this indelible moment?
By John AmatoNovember 29, 2024

Back in 2008, I witnessed an event that I would never forget.

Sarah Palin's turkey pardoning extravaganza that turned into a Fargo-like wood chipper nightmare for a turkey.

Heather wrote it up.

From Countdown Nov. 20, 2008, David Shuster brings us Sarah Palin's extremely creepy turkey pardoning and post-pardoning interview from Wasilla, Alaska. The whole thing plays like something out of the Twilight Zone or the latter stages of Fargo. As a couple of my fellow C&L'ers pointed out after watching this, if Sarah Palin is a "friend to all creatures great and small" someone needs to let the wolves and polar bears know about that change of heart

Open thread with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

