Open Thread: Sarah Palin's Turkey Massacre

Back in 2008, I witnessed an event that I would never forget.

Sarah Palin's turkey pardoning extravaganza that turned into a Fargo-like wood chipper nightmare for a turkey.

Heather wrote it up.

From Countdown Nov. 20, 2008, David Shuster brings us Sarah Palin's extremely creepy turkey pardoning and post-pardoning interview from Wasilla, Alaska. The whole thing plays like something out of the Twilight Zone or the latter stages of Fargo. As a couple of my fellow C&L'ers pointed out after watching this, if Sarah Palin is a "friend to all creatures great and small" someone needs to let the wolves and polar bears know about that change of heart