MAGA Cult Goes Berserk After Bongino And Patel Confirm Epstein's Suicide

Speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Trump's FBI Director and Deputy Director both agreed that the death of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was caused by suicide.

MAGA cult members and conspiracy theorists Kash Patel and Dan Bongino made their living before they joined the Trump administration spreading disinformation, Trump propaganda and conspiracy theories, which made them favorites of the QAnon and MAGA cult circuit.

Now that they lead the FBI, they are forced to deal in some realities the cults do not approve of.

BARTIROMO: You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, people don't believe it. PATEL: Well, I mean, listen, they have a right to their opinion, but as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who's been in that prison system, who's been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who's been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was. BONGINO: He killed himself, again, you want me to, I've seen the whole file, he killed himself.

Wow.

Sex trafficking and pedophile rings perpetrated by the deep state and democrats are key components of the MAGA cult's belief system. Jeffrey Epstein is the white whale when it comes to crazy MAGA conspiracies.

Patel and Bongino have spit in their faces because MAGAts will never believe the truth if it collides with their conspiracies. Bongino was forced to post a very long response to MAGAt attacks directed at them.

I haven’t done any media interviews to this point because I want to keep the attention on the work. I don’t work for myself anymore, I work for you.

But it is important to relay to you what we’re doing, and the media can be a tool for that. That’s why we chose a long-form… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 18, 2025

Colby Hall writes, "So while Patel and Bongino rose to fame and political stature playing this deeply skeptical game, they are now exposed to the same logical fallacy. They insist that Epstein’s death is a suicide, but they only say that now that they have “seen the reports” that were made available to them in their current roles? How convenient."

Colby is a lot nicer than I am.

These fucking creeps have their jobs because Trump needs sycophantic yesmen and wingnut conspiracy proponents in charge of agencies empowered to hold a US president accountable.

Now these two are facing the same attacks they helped to develop.

It's only fitting.