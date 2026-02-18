JD Vance Is Not A Fan Of Fox News Polls

VP JD Vance whined to Fox's Martha MacCallum about some bad poll numbers for Republicans for the midterm elections before proceeding to gaslight about how great things are supposedly going for everyone now.

Trump and his party's poll numbers are in the dumps and they know it, but that won't stop them from trying to pretend there aren't legitimate reasons for the public turning on them as Vance did here.

MACCALLUM: we just mentioned the midterms. I want to just put up a poll. This shows congressional vote preference. This was at the end of January. So just a few weeks ago, of all voters, Democratic candidate preference at 52, GOP candidate at 46. We've got a long way to go, but obviously that number would not be good for the majority. VANCE: That would not be good. I will say as much we love Fox News, we always think Fox News has the worst polling. Me and the president agree on that. MACCALLUM: I'm sorry. I can show you other ones that are very similar. But since they're ours, I show ours. VANCE: But here's the fundamental issue in the midterms, and I think we're going to make this argument to the American people -- and the American people are obviously, they're going to be the ones who make this decision. Look, if you go back to the Biden administration, the average American lost about $3,000 in take-home pay during the four years that Democrats were in charge. In the first year of the Trump administration, average Americans have gained about $1,200. Now, there’s kind of a good news, bad news dynamic there. If you’re looking at it from the perspective of the last year, Americans have done better. If you are looking at it from the perspective of the Biden administration, we’re still digging out of the hole the Democrats put us in. I think the question we’re going to put to the American people is, do you want to give the government back over to the people who, frankly, burned down the house and made most Americans much less wealthy and much less safe, or do you want to double down on the president’s leadership, which has helped us recover from some of the problems caused by Joe Biden and then has built a lot on top of it? Because so much of what we've done over the last year are things that are going to pay long-term dividends for the American people. $18 trillion of new investment. That's factories being built. That's wages going up. A 20 % reduction in murder rate. We've obviously secured the border, and we've got a lot of criminals out of this country in the process. So there's a lot to run on. There's a lot to talk about. But Martha, there's still so much to do. And I think it's up to us. It's up to me. It's up to the president. It's up to the entire team to make the argument to the American people that we've made your life better, And if you give us another couple of years of Republican governance, we can keep on building upon that record.

Vance conveniently ignores that the reason things were bad at the beginning of the Biden administration is because we were coming out of the mess Trump and the COVID pandemic left us in, and that we recovered better than most countries did and were doing much better by the end of his term.

He also ignores the fact that they've decimated and politicized the BLS, so there's no reason whatsoever to believe any of the statistics coming out of there now on jobs and wage growth.

The $18 trillion in investments lie is something we've repeatedly debunked here, and the number keeps changing, so they can't even keep their lie straight with that one.

And murder rates were already falling, and there's no proof those stats are linked to anything Trump has done.

People understand things are worse under this administration. They don't like what's going on with the Epstein files cover up. They don't like his tariff policies. They don't like the ICE thugs running around terrorizing people in our streets. People don't like Trump cozying up to Putin, or his threats to Greenland and ruining relationships with our allies. And they don't like the corruption if they're paying attention, which sadly too many of them aren't.

Vance can cherry-pick some economic data he thinks looks good for them all he wants, but he's still trying to polish a big giant turd, and he knows it. He can cry about not liking the Fox polls all he wants, but as MacCallum rightfully noted, there aren't any good ones out there.