Vance: Media Describing Trump As 'Impulsive Or Short-Tempered' Is 'Fake'

Amid the chaos, destruction, looming apocalyptic economy, and people being disappeared in the United States, and all while Trump and his former co-President are going through a public divorce complete with temper tantrums, Vice President J.D. Vance launched a tweet to ensure us that TACO is just an even-tempered, fun loving, all around good guy.
"There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump," Vance wrote. "One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered."
"Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous,' he added. "It's (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality."
Vance's description of his screamy-shouty boss didn't go down well, but nice try at gaslighting, you overrated writer.
HahahhahahahHhahHahhahahahahHHhHahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahhahaha on repeat forever https://t.co/DoFajkxmvI
— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) June 6, 2025
The president’s tweets, which reveal his impulsive temperament, aren’t lies told by the media. https://t.co/e9arMO8RTK
Amid the chaos, destruction, looming apocalyptic economy, and people being disappeared in the United States, and all while Trump and his former co-President are going through a public divorce complete with temper tantrums, Vice President J.D. Vance launched a tweet to ensure us that TACO is just an even-tempered, fun loving, all around good guy.
"There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump," Vance wrote. "One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered."
"Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous,' he added. "It's (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality."
Vance's description of his screamy-shouty boss didn't go down well, but nice try at gaslighting, you overrated writer.
HahahhahahahHhahHahhahahahahHHhHahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahhahaha on repeat forever https://t.co/DoFajkxmvI
— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 6, 2025
The president’s tweets, which reveal his impulsive temperament, aren’t lies told by the media. https://t.co/e9arMO8RTK
— Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) June 6, 2025
Why did Elon say that Trump is in the Epstein files? What’s going on dude?
— Pisco (@PiscoLitty) June 6, 2025
And yet, the last 48 hours show him to be shallow, impulsive, petty, hot headed & petulant. My 12 yr old had more control over his emotions.
But it’s all corporate media lies, Mr Veep? Bullshit. https://t.co/Uu0QrPorKP
— Mike Ahern (@ahe00366594) June 6, 2025
Its quite literally some of the most well documented behavior from one person ever, there's decades of reporting and evidence of him being an impulsive, insecure irrational narcissist who maliciously goes after people he doesn't like. Stop embarrassing yourself https://t.co/LArdxy4HlB
— Morgan (@Nublarg) June 6, 2025
When I first heard Orwell's quote about being commanded to reject evidence from your eyes and ears, I didnt envision the modern example would be this level of fucking stupid https://t.co/uRpKtwwQoc
— shaggy (@Principaljshag) June 6, 2025
Did JD just call Trump's Truth Social account a "corporate media lie"? https://t.co/E6rPve5Ucm
— Каліфорнійська сотня △ 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@scorpionium) June 6, 2025
Even if Trump rightfully gets the 25th Amendment treatment, we would be stuck with his co-liar as President, which would give Peter Thiel a hard-on. And if Americans get out the torches and pitchforks after Vance tries to do some incredibly awful shit, we would end up with fake-ass Christian MAGA Mike Johnson as President.
We're going to have to unfuck this country after they're done. So, sit your ass down, you self-described hillbilly. No one believes you. J.D. Vance doesn't even believe what J.D. Vance just said.