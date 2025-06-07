Vance: Media Describing Trump As 'Impulsive Or Short-Tempered' Is 'Fake'

Amid the chaos, destruction, looming apocalyptic economy, and people being disappeared in the United States, and all while Trump and his former co-President are going through a public divorce complete with temper tantrums, Vice President J.D. Vance launched a tweet to ensure us that TACO is just an even-tempered, fun loving, all around good guy.

"There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump," Vance wrote. "One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered."

"Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous,' he added. "It's (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality."

Vance's description of his screamy-shouty boss didn't go down well, but nice try at gaslighting, you overrated writer.

