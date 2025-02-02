J.D. Vance Foresees Trump As 'Leader Of Greenland' Even If 'Europeans Scream At Us'

Vice President J.D. Vance insisted that President Donald Trump will continue to try to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark, no matter "what the Europeans scream at us."

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Vance about Trump's plans for Greenland during a Sunday morning interview.

"Do you expect the U.S. to acquire Greenland?" the Fox News host wondered.

"So here's the thing that I think a lot of folks don't appreciate about Greenland," Vance replied. "It's really important to our national security. There are sea lanes there that the Chinese use, that the Russians use, that frankly Denmark, which controls Greenland, it's not doing its job and it's not being a good ally."

"So you have to ask yourself, how are we going to solve that problem, solve our own national security?" he continued. "If that means that we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn't care about what the Europeans scream at us."

"He cares about putting the interests of America's citizens first."

Vance argued without evidence that there were "55,000 people living on Greenland who are not actually happy with Danish government."

"They've got an incredibly bountiful country that the Danes aren't letting them develop and explore," he added. "Of course, Donald Trump would take a different approach if he was the leader of Greenland."