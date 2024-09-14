Pete Buttigieg: Trump Uses Shocking Remarks As A Distraction

Pete Buttigieg reminds us that Trump uses shocking remarks to distract voters from his many flaws as a candidate. In a CNN interview Buttigieg said that it is part of Trump's strategy to create scandals and "Trump wants us to spend the week chasing rumors about people eating cats."

Trump creates outrage, such as the latest Springfield Ohio cats and dogs racist rumor so that voters and media talk about the scandal. Trump will do anything take attention away from the fact that he is a horrible candidate for president. For example, Trump's latest anti-immigrant smear creates a news cycle about his horrible remarks instead of focusing on:

His horrible record as president

Christian Nationalist Project 2025 plans

Republican icons Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney voting for Harris

VP Harris whooped his butt at their debate

Countless reasons Trump and Vance are the worst GOP ticket in history

Pete Buttigieg Urges People to Focus

Trump's remarks on immigrants eating ducks, dogs and cats aren't the only scandal he created this week. The former leader of the free world brought right wing super troll Laura Loomer to a 9/11 event on Wednesday. Loomer is specializes in hateful conspiracy theories, even claiming that 9/11 was an "inside job."

Trump bringing Loomer to the September 11 ceremony stirred up outrage, taking attention away from important topics such as:

Trump's toddler behavior and remarks at the presidential debate

Money the Saudis given Trump for LIV Golf

Money Saudi Arabia gave Jared Kushner

Secretary Pete addressed the Loomer scandal tweeting:

The question isn’t whether it’s acceptable for a presidential candidate to spend 9/11 with someone who said 9/11 was an inside job. Of course it’s not.

The question is why Trump did. And the answer is: to draw our focus away from his failed record and unpopular plans.

We need to stay focused, keep our eyes on the prize and quit getting distracted by the crazy remarks made by Trump (and Vance). We have less than two months until the election - LFG.