Buttigieg Smacks Vance For Bizarrely Accusing Dems Of Name-Calling

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took aim at Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, after earlier on CNN, the couch guy accused Democrats of engaging in name-calling and schoolyard bullying in the campaign. It's as if Vance has never met Trump before, who uses childish nicknames -- sometimes racially charged ones -- to demean others.

"But there's something, I think, much bigger at play here, which is I watched that interview and watched J.D. Vance present himself as suddenly very particular about precision in speech and very concerned about honesty," Buttigieg told host Dana Bash.

"He's running with Donald Trump, somebody who has set records for lying in public life," he continued. "He just gave a press conference where fact-checkers estimate that he told 162 distortions or lies."

"That, frankly, is just impressive in terms of being able to physically do that," he said. "It's like the Olympics of lying."

"So maybe just because it's Sunday morning, I can't stop thinking about the scripture that says, how can you look at your brother and say, let me take the speck out of your eye when you have a plank in your own eye?" he added.

Vance is like a cardboard cutout of Mike Pence but with eyeliner on. Both men propped up the worst person to ever enter the political stage and without resistance.

Crooked Hillary, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Sleepy Joe, Coco Chow, Lyin Ted, Ron DeSanctimonious, Birdbrain Nikki Haley, Old Crow McConnell, Gavin Newscum, Pencil Neck Schiff, Pocahontas, Cryin Chuck, and Kamabla would all like a word. https://t.co/lFtKiVhL2b — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 11, 2024