Pete Buttigieg Reminds Us Which Party Is Actually 'Anti-Family'

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg took apart JD Vance's lame attempt to justify his comments that the US is being run by a bunch of "childless cat ladies" during an interview on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, proving once again that he's one of the best surrogates the Democrats have out there.

Host Dana Bash asked Buttigieg if he wanted to respond to Vance's comments during his interview which aired earlier on her show, where he lied that he supposedly didn't "criticize people for not having kids" and claimed he criticized them for being "anti-child" instead.

"Well, I don't know which part of that is worse, the lie that he just told when he says he never criticized people for not having kids, because, of course, he very much did, including Kamala Harris and me and a lot of other people, millions of Americans, in fact, who he disparaged as childless cat ladies," Buttigieg replied. "And, look, I'm a dog guy with two kids, but I'm one of millions of Americans he managed to insult there."

Buttigieg also whacked Vance for accusing "anybody who disagrees with him is anti-child."

"He seems incapable of talking about a vision for this country in terms of lifting people up or building people up or helping people out," Buttigieg continued, before noting that with Vance "It's always disparagement, disparaging a fellow veteran's military service." Buttigieg then proceeded to take apart Vance, Trump and their fellow Republicans for their policies, which actually are anti-child and anti-family.