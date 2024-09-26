'Schoolhouse Rock' Video On Project 2025 Is Funny And Scary

Many Americans still don't know about Project 2025, the plans Republicans will implement if Trump becomes president. There's a hilarious but scary 'Schoolhouse Rock' video about Trump's Project 2025 that's worth watching and sharing. Just like the original Schoolhouse Rock videos, the simple song explains the horrible details of Trump's plan in a way that gets the point across.

In another must-watch video on Trump's Project 2025, Mehdi Hassan summarizes all 30 chapters of Project 2025 in just two minutes. Watch this video and share it with people who haven't heard about Trump's plan to turn America into a theocracy.

This is amazing Mehdi Hassan summarizes all 30 chapters of Project 2025 in 2 minutes. Give it a listen and then let's #DumpTrumpsProject2025 by electing Harris and Walz and giving them a Democratic Senate and House. We. Are. Not. Going. Back! VOTE!🗳️ pic.twitter.com/navBReli7o — Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) September 24, 2024

Only one in four Americans are aware of Trump's Project 2025. Crooks and Liars created a Project 2025 Resource page that includes the best articles, links, and videos on the Trump program to change America, so please read and share, https://bit.ly/45N0L67

One of the best recent videos about Trump's Project 2025 comes from the Fox News whisperer, Pete Buttigieg. Watch Pete's interview on Colbert on why Republicans are so upset about the Project 2025 backlash.