Kamala Harris: Trump's DNA Is All Over Project 2025

In a CBS interview with Norah O'Donnell, Kamala Harris reminds voters to Google Project 2025, Trump's playbook for his presidency that many journalists have forgotten to read. Traditional media outlets continue to fail American voters by letting Donald Trump play them again and again. However, Vice President Harris did not come to play during her interview with O'Donnell.

Around 4:35 in the interview video, Harris urged everyone to read Project 2025 to understand Trump's plans for women's reproductive rights if elected. O'Donnell tried to chime in that former president Trump said he wouldn't put a national abortion ban in place. The vice president was blunt:

"He says everything. Come on, are we really taking his word for it? He said that women should be punished...he's been all over the board on this. But I'm too busy watching what he's doing to see what he has said."

At 6:04, Harris discusses Trump's priorities and offers another example of his harmful policies, such as social security. At 6:27, the VP tells O'Donnell that Trump has consistently stated his policies and calls again for people to "Google Project 2025."

Norah O'Donnell persisted: “You know that Donald Trump has disavowed Project 2025. He says that is not his campaign plan.”

Harris countered: “As you know, I am a former prosecutor. His DNA is all over it. All over it. His running mate wrote the foreword to the book of the author of Project 2025. I believe Donald Trump's name appears at least 300 times in Project 2025. And it is a blueprint, a detailed blueprint that is about the danger and the detail of what Donald Trump and his allies plan if he is in the White House again.”

It was a smart move for Harris to direct people to read Trump's Project 2025. The Washington Post reports Americans hate the Trump and Heritage Foundation's 900-page book of policies.

Trump's Project 2025 - Reason He Will Lose

Pete Buttigieg summarizes why the biggest scandal for Republicans is that they wrote down their plans!

Pete gets it right.



It's not the crimes. It's not the scandals. It's not paying off a porn star. These aren't the things that will ultimately make Trump lose.



No. It's Project 2025. "It's the simple fact that they wrote down their own policies."#StopProject2025#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/TJDNqE1Npu — Justice Seeker 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) October 23, 2024

To get a round-up of the best videos, links, and articles on Trump's Project 2025, visit our Project 2025 Resource Page.