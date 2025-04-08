Trump Voters Turning On Their Messiah

Brian Tyler Cohen posted posts made to X to BlueSky which is a collection of complaints from many Trump voters furious at the tariffs that are destroying their savings and retirement accounts.

The commenters wrote things like this:

At 60 years old my first year after retirement your policy is killing me. Voted for you now you want to take the pittance I worked my entire life to save? How could you do this to people who voted for you? I'm actually terrified to wake up tomorrow and see if I have any retirement left Why why why are you destroying the American seniors retirements account? This is not what I voted for I voted for you and it was a big mistake. Thanks for flocking up everybody's retirement flocking up our life savings. I voted for you. Stock market is in freefall again today. My retirement savings is crushed because of your policies Golden age my butt. I voted for you but 30% loss of my retirement funds was not what you promised You are killing people's retirement accounts.

Let's have a panel of Trump voters now on CNN?

Trump served four years, destroying people's lives and causing thousands more deaths in the way he handled the COVID pandemic. Did you forget or drink the bleach he suggested?

A hint, Trump voters. Listen to what he says and not the scumbag MAGA liars on the airways. Any competent person would have told you Trump's demented tariff plans would have disastrous consequences.

What was more important to you? To keep the US economy booming, and your retirement accounts multiplying or removing DEI policies from websites?

Was it more important to keep people working or renaming Fort Bragg back from Fort Liberty?

You only have yourself to blame. He doesn't give a shit about you, only that you stay loyal to his immense ego.

I'm glad you're beginning to see the light that this demented fuck is incapable of leading anything let alone the federal government because what Trump is doing has an impact on your life.

You've been callous and rude to those suffering from his previous policies.

How does it fucking feel?

Wake the fuck up. Take the red pill and admit Trump and his collaborators must be purged from holding office and littering the airwaves with lie after lie.

At least do one decent thing.