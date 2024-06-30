Project 2025 Resources - READ AND SHARE

Project 2025 is a terrifying plan for a Christian Nationalist America, created by the Heritage Foundation and 100 far-right organizations. The nearly 900-page Project 2025 offers a very organized and detailed plan of how Republicans will change our country from a democracy into a theocracy. Please don't take my word for it; read for yourself. Visit the links and resources below on the GOP's authoritarian vision for America.

Only one in four Americans are aware of Project 2025. Please share this article with everyone you know.

https://bit.ly/45N0L67

Project 2025 - Favorite Resources

Here are some of my go-to resources on Project 2025.

Jenny Cohn

Journalist Jenny Cohn has written about Christian Nationalism and its ties to the Republican party for years.

Follow Jenny on Twitter - https://x.com/jennycohn1

Project 2025 Will Ruin Your Life Podcast

Andra Watkins's must-read Substack newsletter is "How Project 2025 Will Ruin Your Life." It is a gold mine of information about Christian Nationalism.

Politico

Trump Allies Prepare to Infuse 'Christian Nationalism' in Second Administration

Bad Faith: Documentary On Christian Nationalism

We wrote about the documentary "Bad Faith" on the rise of Christian Nationalism. Every American needs to watch this doc to understand the dangerous extremism coming from within our country. Visit the short link below.

https://bit.ly/4bol9vx

John Oliver Explains Project 2025

John Oliver provides one of the best overviews of Project 2025. Worth your time, here's a short link to share the video.

https://bit.ly/45NrfVd

Media Matters

Media Matters created the best in-depth resource about Project 2025. The Media Matters Guide Into Project 2025 breaks the huge document into easy-to-read segments.

Project 2025 Searchable PDF

Here is a searchable PDF file of the Project 2025 plan you can download and read for yourself.

Project 2025 - Short Explainers

The articles and links below are short explanations of Project 2025.

PBS noted how conservatives want to restructure the U.S. Government using Project 2025.

Rolling Stone wrote about Project 2525 and the plan to attack birth control, ban abortion and surveil women.

Rick Wilson's April 17 podcast episode, MAGAs Republican Takeover, is a must-listen. Wilson talks to Washington Post reporter Isaac Arnsdorf about "the transformation within the Republican Party instigated by the MAGA movement."

Arnsdorf's book, "Finish What We Started: The MAGA Movement's Ground War to End Democracy," is chilling.

More In-Depth Overviews of Project 2025

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) conducted a deep dive into the details of Project 2025 and the partners and leaders of its plan for America.

Democracy Docket

What is Project 2025 and Why Is It Alarming?

Biden Campaign Website About Project 2025

https://joebiden.com/project2025/

Please share some of your most helpful Project 2025 resources and links with us. We will update this list as time goes on. Please share the resources in this article with everyone you know as more Americans need to know about the GOP's plan for America. We made a short link so it is easy to share: https://bit.ly/45N0L67

Here is a great video from the Courier Newsroom that outlines some of the GOP plans in the Project 2025 policy.