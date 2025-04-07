BLACK MONDAY: They Say Today Will Be The Greatest Crash Ever!

Running government like a business!
By Susie MadrakApril 7, 2025

US stock futures took a dive last night after sell-offs that wiped away over $5.4 trillion in market value. Stocks were set to open sharply lower today, putting the S&P 500 on the precipice of a bear market — a decline of 20% from its peak and an ominous sign for investors and the economy. Via CNN:

Dow futures were down 1,250 points, or 3.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 3.7%, while Nasdaq futures tumbled 4.6%. Asian markets tanked: Japan’s Nikkei fell 8% at the open.

The price of US oil fell more than 3%, sinking below $60 a barrel for the first time since April 2021. Oil prices have been in a freefall as investors fear tariffs could plunge the global economy into a recession that would sap demand for flights, shipments, transportation and travel — all activities that require fuel.

Bitcoin joined the declines, too — falling 5.6% to $78,736.93. Bitcoin had surged above $100,000 shortly after Trump was elected in the hopes that he’d help boost support for cryptocurrencies

Russell 2000 hit its circuit breaker in the overnight hours, which I don’t think I’ve ever seen before.

Japan halted trading after hitting their breaker.

Tomorrow is gonna be ugly.

Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T00:06:19.641Z

he wants to abolish the income tax and fund the government almost entirely through tariffs, thereby delivering the most regressive bonanza to the rich in the history of American taxation. He has said this many many times. He said it *at the announcement* and yet pieces like this just ignore it.

Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:05:30.354Z

Breaking on MSNBC:

Dow Jones Industrial average futures fell 1,531 points, or 4% Sunday evening, pointing to another brutal session ahead on Monday. S&P 500 futures shed 4%. Nasdaq-100 futures lost 4%.

Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T22:25:26.909Z

LOL like every business news site is like, headline: markets collapse, oil price nose-diving. Is there hope? etc. Here's fox business.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T23:29:57.512Z

December 2024

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T02:21:45.470Z

Back to watching CNBC. "This is not a misprint: Dow futures with an implied drop of -4.5%." Each anchor has the vibe of a guy waking up from a years-long bender on the side of the highway with no phone and an empty bank account. Continues to be better TV than almost any show.

Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T23:28:46.769Z

Michael J. Stern (@michaeljstern.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T23:54:42.153Z

