He Thanked Himself In Pathetic Presidential Tweet No. 3,831,777,920

In his usual megalomaniac fashion. Trump took all the credit for the rising U.S. stock-markets and narcissistically thanked himself in the third person.

Our Country is the envy of the World. Thank you, Mr. President! https://t.co/2h8mvu16YX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019

Only a very insecure and fragile personality would constantly praise themselves on everything they do. It's creepy and pathetic.

And as usual, he's lying about the state of the stock market under his term, since as Fortune Magazine reports, it performed significantly better under President Obama.

