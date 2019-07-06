He Thanked Himself In Pathetic Presidential Tweet No. 3,831,777,920

In his usual megalomaniac fashion. Trump took all the credit for the rising U.S. stock-markets and narcissistically thanked himself in the third person.
Only a very insecure and fragile personality would constantly praise themselves on everything they do. It's creepy and pathetic.
And as usual, he's lying about the state of the stock market under his term, since as Fortune Magazine reports, it performed significantly better under President Obama.
The short answer is that Trump has quite a way to go. Under Obama, the S&P 500 grew by 56.4%. The Dow Jones Industrials Average was up 50.6% and the Nasdaq, 92.9%.
The numbers under Trump were 21.4% for the S&P 500, 25.2% for the Dow, and 34.2% for Nasdaq.