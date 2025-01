Phillip "Flip" Sloan started writing songs when he was 13, and offered his first record deal. When he began writing with Steve Barri, the partnership produced hits like "Secret Agent Man," "A Must To Avoid," and "You Baby."

There's not enough room to list all the records he wrote, played on, or sang. Right now, I'm reading the autobiography he wrote with S.E. Feinberg, called "What's Exactly the Matter with Me? Memoirs of a Life in Music."

He died of pancreatic cancer in 2015.