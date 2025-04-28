Rubio Refuses To Pressure Russia After New Attacks On Ukraine

No more sanctions? Putin's puppets do their thing in support of Russia.
By John AmatoApril 28, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio refused to put pressure on Russia after Russia continues to bomb Ukraine. This, despite peace talks.

Rubio is blowing off any new sanctions against Vladimir Putin after Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine.

It used to be the United States was a defender of Eastern Europe's autonomy, and made good-faith efforts to be an actual peacemaker. No more.

Demented Donald Trump routinely bashes the Ukrainian president while supporting Vladimir Putin.

Issuing statements on Truth Social, Trump is negotiating for Putin.

WELKER: [Trump] Now says he wants to deal with President Putin, quote, differently through banking or secondary sanctions.

Will President Trump follow through with imposing new sanctions against Russia?

RUBIO: Well, first of all, I'm not going to, the president, we have multiple options, frankly, to address this and to deal with all of this, but we don't want to get to that point.

This is still not the time, I think what the president is saying and has been saying for some time now is he is aware that he has these options.

People ask him about it all the time, but what he really wants is a peace deal.

He wants the dying and the killing to stop.

It's never the time to severely criticize or attack Russia and Vladimir Putin for the Trump administration.

Blaming President Biden for Putin's actions is as forceful as Trump gets when describing Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Weak!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon