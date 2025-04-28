Rubio Refuses To Pressure Russia After New Attacks On Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio refused to put pressure on Russia after Russia continues to bomb Ukraine. This, despite peace talks.

Rubio is blowing off any new sanctions against Vladimir Putin after Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine.

It used to be the United States was a defender of Eastern Europe's autonomy, and made good-faith efforts to be an actual peacemaker. No more.

Demented Donald Trump routinely bashes the Ukrainian president while supporting Vladimir Putin.

Issuing statements on Truth Social, Trump is negotiating for Putin.

WELKER: [Trump] Now says he wants to deal with President Putin, quote, differently through banking or secondary sanctions. Will President Trump follow through with imposing new sanctions against Russia? RUBIO: Well, first of all, I'm not going to, the president, we have multiple options, frankly, to address this and to deal with all of this, but we don't want to get to that point. This is still not the time, I think what the president is saying and has been saying for some time now is he is aware that he has these options. People ask him about it all the time, but what he really wants is a peace deal. He wants the dying and the killing to stop.

It's never the time to severely criticize or attack Russia and Vladimir Putin for the Trump administration.

Blaming President Biden for Putin's actions is as forceful as Trump gets when describing Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Weak!