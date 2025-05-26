Ukraine President Bashes Trump After Russian Attack: 'Silence Of America'

Last night Russia unleashed a severe drone and missile attack on Ukraine killing at least 12 people and injuring many more in hour-long assault.

While Trump gives meandering and dementia-induced speeches, Russia continues to viciously attack Ukraine while claiming to want peace.

President Zelensky is so frustrated that he took to Musk's white supremacist platform and hit back with video of the assault.

Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.

Today, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages following Russia’s massive strike. Wherever necessary, work continues – our emergency services are on the ground, providing assistance and supporting people. Thank you.



Nearly 300 attack drones were… pic.twitter.com/Mxx1a34kS2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2025

Trump failed at ending the war in one day as he promised on the campaign trail, but he also failed miserably to force Ukraine into a surrender to Russia.

Trump will certainly not be silent when it comes to Zelensky. He's a mute when it comes to his pal, Vlad.

Trump pretended he had Putin under control when we know Trump is his puppet.

Russia's brazen and deadly attacks show Putin is calling the shots and has no intention for a peace deal while Trump plays golf.