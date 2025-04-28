NSA Mike Waltz: 'Couldn't Be Prouder' Of Dysfunctional Pete Hegseth

North Korea television doesn't hold a candle to Maria Bartiromo and Fox News. Boy, was it was on display Sunday.

Pete Hegseth has been an unmitigated disaster so far as the SecDef, but Mike Waltz claims the real problem is that no military generals have been fired.

Why must people get fired if they are performing their jobs as asked?

WALTZ: Maria, there's 20,000 people in the Pentagon. There is a record number amount of generals. And the other piece there is accountability. We have had several general officers that weren't getting the job done and admirals get fired and get replaced, including our great new chairman, Raisin Cain, who I just talked to last night. That's what that Pentagon needs. No one ever gets fired. There's never a sense of accountability. Now there is. And whether it is whether it's leaks or not getting the job done or failures in terms of procurement acquisition, now you have a leader that's in charge. And I couldn't be prouder of Pete Hegseth.

Workers can be accountable without being fired. When did that become an actual thing?

There is no accountabili8ty requirement for Pete Hegseth. If there was he would have either been fired or resigned after his many instances of using Signal with family members while transmitting sensitive military data.

How could anyone be proud of the dysfunction Hegseth has brought to the Department of Defense?