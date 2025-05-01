MIke Waltz Out As Trump's National Security Advisor

Trump's National Security Advisor and his deputy are being kicked out of their posts. Many news outlets are reporting that Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong will be gone by the end of the day.

.

It was a long time coming ever since Jeff Goldberg exposed them as being incompetent.

SMITH: So what you're looking at photographs right now of Michael Waltz. He is the president's national security advisor except for we just got news that he is going to be leaving the administration along with his deputy Alex Wong. Of course if you might remember the story of SignalGate. I don't know if that's for a particular reason....

After the SignalGate fiasco, Trump was looking for a fall guy and instead of landing on the man truly responsible, Pete Hegseth, he set his sights onto Waltz.

It has not been a secret that Waltz would be the odd man out even though the Trump administration continually lied about it.

Here's Donald doing just that.

Trump on Waltz: That man is a very good man and he will continue to do a good job pic.twitter.com/lMkHCa9fQY — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025

CBS is reporting, "One source familiar with the situation at the National Security Council said the president thinks sufficient time has passed since the Signal incident that Waltz and Wong's departures can be framed as part of a reorganization. The president has been hesitant to oust Waltz over the perception that doing so could be seen as bending to outside pressure."

Trump is delusional if he believes that. And yes, he is delusional.