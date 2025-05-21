'Britain First' Leader Receives Some Comeuppance In Birmingham

Paul Golding, leader of the far-right group Britain First, launched into a foul-mouthed tirade after a member of the public in Birmingham refused to shake his hand ahead of an anti-immigration rally.
By Ed ScarceMay 21, 2025

According to Wikipedia, "Paul Golding is a British political leader who has served as the leader of Britain First, a far-right British fascist and neo-fascist political party and hate group." So when Golding was at another of their anti-immigrant, anti-white hate rallies on the weekend, he just assumed a middle-aged white man watching the rally was a supporter. He was not and told Golding so, in no uncertain terms.

Source: National World

The footage, posted by journalist Adam Yosef on TikTok and reportedly filmed on May 17, captures the moment Golding, 43, approaches a white man in a hat, extends his hand and says, “You alright?” The man immediately responds, “F*** off.”

Golding appears to mutter something inaudible before the man continues: “You came to f***ing my space, I’m stood here!” Golding replies, “Why are you here?”, to which the man repeats, “I’m stood here.”

Golding then escalates the confrontation, shouting: “What are you doing here, you f***ing…” before finishing: “You f***ing treacherous piece of shit.”

The man repeats, “F*** off,” prompting Golding to reply: “You f*** off.” He then adds: “You’re f***ing lucky the old bill’s here mate… F*** yourself, you t***. You got no love for your country. Now f*** off.”

