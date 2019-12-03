Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Brits Shocked By Real Health Care Costs In The U.S.

“Man, so if you’re poor, you’re dead," said one young woman after being told what an inhaler costs.
By Ed Scarce

British people, most only ever knowing universal health care, were asked to guess what basic health services cost in the United States. As might be expected, they were shocked and appalled.

The video below has been viewed over 5 million times on Twitter.

Source: Mediaite

Brits expressed their shock after being told on camera how much healthcare in the United States costs in a video that went viral this week.

UK media outlet JOE interviewed Brits on the streets of London, asking them to guess how much it costs for various health procedures and products in the United States.

After one man was asked how much he thinks it costs for an ambulance call out, he replied, “Zero payment.”

“No, 2,500 dollars,” the interviewer declared, as the shocked man responded, “For real?”

As one British woman was told how much it costs for an inhaler (“$250 to $350”), she remarked, “Man, so if you’re poor, you’re dead.”

None of the Brits managed to guess the costs correctly, and typically made guesses that were far below the actual value.

The video concluded with the interviewees expressing gratitude for the UK National Health Service (NHS), England’s public health care.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.