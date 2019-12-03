Brits Shocked By Real Health Care Costs In The U.S.

British people, most only ever knowing universal health care, were asked to guess what basic health services cost in the United States. As might be expected, they were shocked and appalled.

The video below has been viewed over 5 million times on Twitter.

Source: Mediaite

Brits expressed their shock after being told on camera how much healthcare in the United States costs in a video that went viral this week.

UK media outlet JOE interviewed Brits on the streets of London, asking them to guess how much it costs for various health procedures and products in the United States.

After one man was asked how much he thinks it costs for an ambulance call out, he replied, “Zero payment.”

“No, 2,500 dollars,” the interviewer declared, as the shocked man responded, “For real?”

As one British woman was told how much it costs for an inhaler (“$250 to $350”), she remarked, “Man, so if you’re poor, you’re dead.”

None of the Brits managed to guess the costs correctly, and typically made guesses that were far below the actual value.

The video concluded with the interviewees expressing gratitude for the UK National Health Service (NHS), England’s public health care.