Tory Minister Rails Against Privitization Scheme For NHS That He Co-Authored

Proving that the U.S. doesn't have a monopoly on politicians that take the public for fools, the British foreign secretary gave us this bizarre interview where he railed against a privatization scheme for the National Health Service that he himself co-authored in 2011.

Source: The Independent

Dominic Raab has admitted co-authoring a pamphlet that advocated increased privatisation of the NHS, as he was challenged on the contentious issue in a live radio interview.

Despite appearing as one of five authors of the 147-page publication in 2011, the foreign secretary insisted the section on opening up the health service to private providers “certainly wasn’t anything I wrote”.

It comes as Labour continues to pile the pressure on the Conservatives over their post-Brexit plans for the NHS, accusing the government of wanting to sell off the health service to the US president Donald Trump.

The pamphlet said the “current monolith” of the NHS should be “broken up”, adding: “Hospitals should be given their independence, extending the Foundation Hospital model - initially controversial but now almost universally accepted.

“New non-profit and private operators should be allowed into the service, and, indeed should compete on price.”