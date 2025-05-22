House Passes Their Beloved Billionaire Bill By One Vote

It doesn't matter what the Senate does to mitigate the harm. Republicans are firmly attached to horrific policies, and midterms are coming. Via the New York Times:

Speaker Mike Johnson and the House Republican leadership are taking a victory lap after they managed to unite enough of their fractious conference to push President Trump’s domestic policy agenda forward by a single vote. Standing with leadership are the chairs of all 11 of the policy committees that wrote the bill. “They did not believe that we could succeed in our mission to enact President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda,” Johnson told reporters at a news conference. “This is a big one, and once again, they have been proven wrong.”

“Take this as a lesson: Don’t bet against the House Republicans,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “We’ve shown time and time again that we deliver for the American people, especially when it matters most.”

[...] House Republicans jumped to their feet to applaud Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced the vote tally as he presided over the floor. But members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus did not join in and largely stayed in their seats.