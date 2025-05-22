House Passes Their Beloved Billionaire Bill By One Vote

“Take this as a lesson: Don’t bet against the House Republicans,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
By Susie MadrakMay 22, 2025

It doesn't matter what the Senate does to mitigate the harm. Republicans are firmly attached to horrific policies, and midterms are coming. Via the New York Times:

Speaker Mike Johnson and the House Republican leadership are taking a victory lap after they managed to unite enough of their fractious conference to push President Trump’s domestic policy agenda forward by a single vote. Standing with leadership are the chairs of all 11 of the policy committees that wrote the bill. “They did not believe that we could succeed in our mission to enact President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda,” Johnson told reporters at a news conference. “This is a big one, and once again, they have been proven wrong.”

“Take this as a lesson: Don’t bet against the House Republicans,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “We’ve shown time and time again that we deliver for the American people, especially when it matters most.”

[...] House Republicans jumped to their feet to applaud Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced the vote tally as he presided over the floor. But members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus did not join in and largely stayed in their seats.

Part of the bill being passed overnight eliminates judicial review, giving Trump’s executive branch unilateral powers.

Passage of Trump’s cruel multi-trillion tax and spending bill depended on intrasession Democratic deaths.

Reminder: If passed into law, the "big, beautiful bill" would push 7.6 million people off Medicaid. www.usatoday.com/story/news/p...

The horrendous bill that the House just passed 215-214 had better be subject to filibuster in the Senate. If Senators override their parliamentarian on this one, the harm will be incalculable both to all but the very rich and to the essential power of federal courts to enforce their judgments.

House Republicans just passed the budget bill by one vote. Democrats have lost three House seats in the last year from incumbents dying.

I’m glad we’re going to solve this by firing David Hogg.

House GOP just passed Trump's bloated and grotesque budget bill. They're stealing health care and funding from tens of millions of Americans, to give tax breaks to rich people. But it's not over yet. Contact your Senator as many times as you can. This can and must be stopped. Get loud.

