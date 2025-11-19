MAGA Mike And Trump Unhappy With Senate 'Vote' On Epstein

House Speaker Mike Johnson was not pleased after the Senate quickly approved legislation Tuesday, forcing the Justice Department to release more information about the case it built against the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Johnson also tried to claim he did not reverse his position on the Epstein files, which he did indeed reverse after months.

And yet, now he said he is "disappointed" with the vote to release the files, saying he and Trump “Both have concerns." And he added, "I don't know" if Trump will veto it.

"Any reaction to Leader Thune using the bill without adding amendments or changing it?" MS NOW reporter Mychael Schnell asked.

'I'm deeply disappointed in this outcome," Johnson said. "I was just told that Chuck Schumer rushed it to the floor and put it out there preemptively."

"It needed amendments," he insisted. "I just spoke to the president about that. We'll see what happens."

"So, do you think he may veto it?" Schnell asked. "You say you spoke to the president?"

"I'm not saying that," Johnson said.

"Is he supportive of it in its current form?" the reporter asked.

"We both have concerns about it, so we'll see," Johnson said.

Oh, that's nice. So, Trump, who claims he won't veto the bill, was just given an out by Johnson to do so. "We'll see!"