Johnson Slow Walks Swearing In Of Final Epstein Bill Signer

The discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files is just one vote short of the needed 218 signatures. It just so happens that Adelita Grijalva has said she’ll be that 218th signer. Speaker Mike Johnson looks like he wants to delay swearing her in.

Via The New Republic:

In a statement, Johnson’s office said that the House would proceed with “standard practice” and wait for the “appropriate paperwork from the state.” So far, Congress has only received a letter from Fontes’s office saying that unofficial results show Grijalva the clear winner.

KGUN in Tucson pointed out that the Republican majority in the House is so slim that every vote counts. The House goes back in session on October 7th. But Grijalva may not be sworn in until later if Johnson insists on waiting for an official vote certificate from the Arizona secretary of state. In that case, Grijalva may not be able to vote on important legislation until later.

Not surprisingly, Johnson didn’t need to wait for any “appropriate paperwork” from Virginia when Republican James Walkinshaw won his recent special election, The New Republic noted.

Regardless, Grijalva says she’s going to Washington on Monday to caucus with Democrats, even though she has no official capacity yet.