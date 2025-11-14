Epstein, Trump, And The Great Democratic Awakening

From the Substack on The Epstein Bombshell, some of which our own David Shuster broke:

We kicked off the show with David’s explosive follow-up on the Epstein-Trump files. He walked us through newly released House Oversight emails that link Trump to Epstein’s cabal of rich, gross predators in the ugliest, slimiest ways imaginable—complete with Epstein calling him “that dog Trump.” The political fallout may make Watergate look like a PTA dispute.

Lawrence jumped in with the bigger picture—how the flood of digital copies means these files can’t stay buried. Once a thousand DOJ staffers and half of Mossad's seen the evidence, that cat’s not just out of the bag—it’s running for Congress [Campaign Slogan: Opposable Thumbs; Disposable Ideas]. We also discussed MAGA panic, Nancy Mace’s shifting loyalties, how Trump will likely claim incriminating videos are AI. We broke down the financial rot—how Epstein’s tentacles wound through Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, even academia..