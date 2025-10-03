Evidence MAGA's Govt Shutdown Is American Sabotage

Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh—now a proud Democrat—jumped in. His core message: the GOP has abandoned democracy & pluralism. They’re pushing Christian nationalism, a white washed fantasy of 1950s America where women knew their place & diversity didn’t exist.
By Cliff SchecterOctober 3, 2025

Today on Amped Up, David Shuster & I got to talk to former GOP Rep. turned Dem, Joe Walsh on the insanity of the Republican shutdown & Trump/Hegseth's insane speeches:

Walsh admitted immigration demagoguery is the GOP’s ace card & Dems keep ceding the field by failing to fight back w/ clarity & conviction. Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump’s traveling bellhop, is leading Republicans into a govt shutdown peddling lies about immigration & healthcare.

Discussion

