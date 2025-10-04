ENRAGED Female Vet Spits Fire, DESTROYS Hegseth & Trump

Not only did Melissa spit fire at Hegseth & Trump...but she picked up on something I've seen discussed nowhere else. In Hegseth's wish to return to the glory days of the military he picked a specific year--1990. Why 1990? Anyone know what happened that year?...
By Cliff SchecterOctober 4, 2025

David Schuster and I sat down with Navy veteran and brilliant writer and storyteller Melissa Corrigan, and let me tell you, THIS was one helluva conversation.

Melissa has lived it. Service on the USS Eisenhower. Standing up as one of the first full waves of women aboard ships, fighting elbow-to-rib through the misogyny of the early 2000s Navy culture.
She knows what it means to serve honorably—and what it looks like when politicians betray that service.

Not only did Melissa spit fire at Pete Hegseth & Donald Trump for dishonoring the military and embarrassing themselves and the nation, but she picked up on something I've seen discussed nowhere else. In Hegseth's wish to return to the glory days of the military he picked a specific year--1990. Why 1990? Anyone know what happened that year?

Watch the video. And go read the rest of Melissa's fascinating, no-holds-barred take on these two piles of pond scum.

