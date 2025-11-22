Trump DOJ Turns A Grand Jury Into A Political Puppet Show

There are Republicans calling for Pam Bondi and spokesmodel Lindsey Halligan to not only toss the Comey case, but to be disbarred they've so FUBAR'D it:

A federal judge laid into Trump’s DOJ with the subtlety of a bulldozer, calling Pam Bondi’s work in the Comey indictment a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps.” The Magistrate Judge then ordered prosecutors to hand over all grand jury materials to Comey’s team.

Why? Per the judge there were “fundamental misstatements of law” by a prosecutor who treated the jury as too dull to get basic constitutional principles. The judge found “irregularities” in the grand jury transcript and evidence Lindsey Halligan used privileged attorney-client communications. Halligan may have actually poisoned the entire case.

Put greedy, selfish, incompetent, unqualified snapperheads together and farce will unfold. Watch the video, read the rest at Blue Amp Media's Substack, and don't forget to subscribe!!