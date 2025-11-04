Pam Bondi Scrambles To Retroactively Appoint Comey Prosecutor

Attorney General Pam Bondi took the unusual step of trying to retroactively appoint Lindsey Halligan as Special Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after former FBI Director James Comey claimed that her appointment was not legitimate.
Pam Bondi Scrambles To Retroactively Appoint Comey Prosecutor
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsNovember 4, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi took the unusual step of trying to retroactively appoint Lindsey Halligan as Special Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after former FBI Director James Comey claimed that her appointment was not legitimate.

Following his indictment in September, Comey filed a motion to dismiss based on the claim that Halligan's appointment as interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia had been invalid.

Halligan's appointment followed another interim U.S. attorney's refusal to indict Comey.

"The official who purported to secure and sign the indictment was invalidly appointed to her position as interim U.S. Attorney," Comey's motion said.

On Monday, Bondi suggested that Comey's indictment could not be dismissed because she retroactively appointed Halligan as "special attorney."

"On September 22, 2025, I exercised the authority vested in the Attorney General by 28 U.S.C. § 546 to designate and appoint Lindsey Halligan as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia," Bondi wrote in an order dated Oct. 31.

"For the avoidance of doubt as to the validity of that appointment, and by virtue of the authority vested in the Attorney General by law, including 28 U.S.C. § 509, 510, and 515, I hereby appoint Ms. Halligan to the additional position of Special Attorney, as of September 22, 2025, and thereby ratify her employment as an attorney of the Department of Justice from that date going forward," she added.

Bondi said she also ratified "Ms. Halligan's actions before the grand jury and her signature on the indictments returned by the grand jury in each case."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon