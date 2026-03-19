Fox News Host Touts Trump's 'Many Positives' Amid Market Crash

With the Iran war raging, Maria Bartiromo and Harris Faulkner tried to pump up Trump's broken economy by discussing tax refunds, as they awaited the new PPI report, when Faulkner bizarrely claimed: "There are so many positives right now happening for the Trump administration."

Huh?

In the last few weeks, oil prices hit $100 a barrel, and Trump fired the DHS Secretary. Kristi Noem and Joe Kent resigned in protest, and the markets have been battered.

The Queen and Princess of MAGA continued their gaslighting and raved that some Americans might receive a $3,800 tax refund check.

BARTIROMO: And Frank Bisignano told us that the average tax refund check is $3,800. That's a record. BARTIROMO: Is that incredible? $3,800, that's real money. That's a big number. You get a check of $3,000 in the mail? FAULKNER: Yeah, I mean, that's a big number. It's a promise kept. And that's something politically that this administration can check off another deliverable. In the midst of all of the division over the DHS funding and everything else, there are so many positives right now happening for the Trump administration.

My God, what planet does Faulkner live on? Harris would never focus on the promises Trump has broken because they would devastate their audience.

Moments later, the news broke that inflation rose much more than expected, and Fox Business guest Joel Shulman was not happy.

"Yeah, this is not good," Shulman said. "We're gonna see the markets off today."

SHULMAN: Your guest mentioned that he thought the rates would be dropped in December. I thought they'd be earlier. This is pushing things back at least a couple of months so this is gonna be negative for the markets and we're gonna see we're gonna probably see the markets ticking down even further you know next couple of days. So this is not good news , and we know that the next couple of months we're gonna see a little price increase because of energy.

As much as Fox News tries to hide bad information about Trump to keep MAGAts ignorant, they can't hide from the Iran war, the skyrocketing costs of healthcare, or rising inflation.

Give Faulkner some props for creating a fictional world MAGA wishes they lived in.