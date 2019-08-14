Fox News Host On Market Crash: Just Don't Look At Your 401K Balance

While the stock market was burning today and Trump fiddled, Fox News host Harris Faulkner tried to ease viewers' anxiety by recommending they should stick their heads in the sand.

It's a good thing no one actually paid her for that advice.

During Wednesday's opening segment on Outnumbered, Faulkner admitted U.S. consumers are already being hit over Trump's trade war with China, so she started to apologize for Trump.

"And the recession fears, we knew some of this was coming because the market had such resilience," she said. "This was the president's vision, to finally fight intellectual property theft and other things that have gone on with China."

Trump visions happened over fifty years ago and the idea that Donald Trump has to devastate a strong U.S. economy to deal with China is a phony argument at best and at worst a despicable way to apologize for the narcissistic imbecile.

After proclaiming how necessary the trade war is while blaming market losses partially on the unrest in Hong Kong (which Fox News has done throughout), Faulkner readied her sage advice.

"But we still have a lot of resiliency in this economy so I think after an 800-point drop recently we have to kind of sit and see what happens," she advised. "And I know it's hard. I know people see their 401(k)s and they panic."

"Don't look every day, would be one thing that your financial advisor would say," she said, without a care in the world.

When the markets are in such a horrific state it would be criminal not to look at them and also discuss them if you even have a financial planner or money manager which most of America does not. Most of America turns on the TV or the internet for their financial advice, for better or worse.

"But also, make sure you have money in savings because markets go up and down all the time," she warned. "When you look at the numbers and how more people than ever have fewer dollars in savings, that is an indication of some problematic areas."

↓ Story continues below ↓

This is the Fox News bubble in which many of the hosts live.

Since these television hosts make large amounts of money they can't understand why the American working class is not saving for their retirement, but also not putting enough money in savings accounts for a rainy day. Millions of working Americans can't handle an unexpected expense of $400.

Trump wants to be the Savior of the world and by alienating our closest allies and not forming an international coalition to combat China's illegal trade practices he has left America on an island with a financial desert.

Average working class Americans are paying the price for his greed and ego. But hey! Just don't look and everything will be fine.