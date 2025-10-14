Comey Lawyers Move To Disqualify Trump's Insurance Lawyer/Prosecutor

Former FBI Director James Comey formally notified the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia that his attorneys would challenge President Donald Trump's appointment of Lindsey Halligan as an interim U.S. Attorney.

In a notice filed on Tuesday, Comey's attorneys said he would file his motion "challenging the lawfulness of the appointment of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia" on Oct. 20.

"The Court advised at arraignment that such motion will require designation of and assignment to an out-of-district judge to hear and resolve that motion," the filing noted. "Thus, in the interest of efficiency and to avoid any unnecessary delay in such process, Mr. Comey files the instant Notice to formally alert the Court."

Halligan, 36, has come under fire after Trump appointed her to prosecute his perceived enemies, even though other officials at the Department of Justice refused to do so. The former Miss Colorado had no experience prosecuting federal cases before her appointment. She had served as Trump's personal lawyer since November 2021.