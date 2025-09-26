Crazy Pants Trump Orders Comey Indictment, DOJ Delivers!

Just days after Yambo issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act "now" to bring prosecutions against former FBI director James Comey, Comey has been indicted on flimsy charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020. Via ABC News:

A statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said that if convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison. "Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties," the statement said.

The charges follow Trump's ousting of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, who according to sources had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against Comey, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, after Trump appointed him to lead the office.

Trump then immediately moved to install Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide and his former defense attorney, to lead the office, despite her having no prior prosecutorial experience.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors in Virginia informed Halligan that they could not establish probable cause to charge Comey, ABC News first reported. Despite the lack of clear evidence and ethical concerns about bringing a case without clear probable cause, Halligan sought an indictment from the grand jury.