Former Trump Attorney: Pam Bondi And Lindsey Halligan Should Be Disbarred

Former White House special counsel during the first Trump administration Ty Cobb told MS Now that the way the Attorney General and U.S. attorney have handled their prosecution of James Comey is the "height of ineptitude and misconduct."

Ty Cobb's comments come on the heels of Judge William Fitzpatrick blasting Halligan for her botched handling of the indictment of Comey with a grand jury. "However, the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding,” he added."

Cobb did not hold back in his assessment of the incompetence shown in the Comey case.

COBB: It's shocking. You couldn't find a high school stock boy at Home Depot who could have handled this more ineptly than Lindsay Halligan did, you know, taking an indictment that the grand jury never saw, having the foreman sign it and then presenting it to a judge. That's the height of ineptitude and misconduct.

Cobb then discussed the issue at hand that resulted in the judge's rebuke.

COBB: If only the foreman and, you know, some grand juror who was hanging out in the courtroom saw it. That's two. A quorum is 12. You need a quorum to return an indictment. So the indictment that was presented and that they've been proceeding on really is a nullity. And that's potentially procedurally critical here, because typically if an indictment is dismissed, the government has six months to represent, notwithstanding the expiration of the statute of limitations. This is an indictment, though, that doesn't really have to be dismissed. It doesn't really exist. It was never properly returned.

Cobb concludes the obvious.

COBB: Well, I do think that both Halligan and Bondi should be disbarred. Bondi has twice submitted affirmations to this court about the propriety of Lindsay Halligan's grand jury presentation. She knew this. There's no way she could not have known this. And that just means that she lied or that she's equally incompetent, but more likely that she lied.

Disbarment should be the result. Ditching one's integrity as an AG and a US Attorney to appease a narcissistic baby man to prosecute those he hates with unfounded charges is, in my book, illegal in and of itself.

Trump cannot pardon a disbarment if they aren't federally indicted. These "lawyers" are an affront to their profession.