Former Trump Atty: Pam Bondi Worse Than Nixon's Attorney General

Former Trump attorney Ty Cobb was visibly disturbed discussing Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi's performance during the Senate Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday. He said unequivocally Bondi was more "reprehensible" than John Mitchell, Richard Nixon's AG during the Watergate crisis.

Cobb joined CNN and discussed Bondi's disrespectful appearance before the Senate Oversight Committee and the unconscionable indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

BURNETT: Can I just start with Lindsey Halligan and hiring those two prosecutors from North Carolina who are not part of the Eastern District of Virginia, which, as Ryan just pointed out, is one of the prestigious districts in the U.S. system.

What does that say to you?

COBB: I agree with Ryan. It says that they couldn't find anybody within 500 miles to show up in court and choke down the humiliation of trying to defend the United States in that case.

BURNETT: So what happens here then? Comey's arraignment tomorrow. What do you expect? As I said, the reporting has been wide, right, that they wanted the big spectacle, that there was a discussion about whether an arrest, but then maybe now, no, no, no, they're just going to let him quietly turn himself in.

What happens?

COBB: So the reporting is now that, you know, things should go, you know, civilly and with ordinary propriety that these events are afforded, but I don't put anything past them.

You know, I think we saw today from the Attorney General how low the representatives of the Department of Justice are willing to go.

I hope that it goes normally, and I suspect certainly once it gets to the judge, it will. The judge is a very serious man, very experienced, you know, not remotely political or a showman, and he'll try to ensure the sanctity of those proceedings.

BURNETT: What did you make of Pam Bondi today, right? I mean, the point of her presentation clearly was to show, you know, disgust and disregard, right? That is what she wanted to convey.

That is what she conveyed. Have you seen something like that before?

COBB: Never. I think today she achieved one thing. She knocked John Mitchell off the perch of reprehensible attorney generals as number one, despite his guilty plea and time in jail.

