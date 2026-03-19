Congressman: Trump Will Destroy GOP If He Pulls Out Of NATO

GOP Rep. Don Bacon told CNN that if Trump tried to leave NATO, there would be a civil war in the Republican conference that might destroy the entire Republican Party.

Since our NATO allies rightfully are refusing to aid Trump in his clumsy and unprepared war with Iran (as his wont), he attacked them on Truth Social, intimating the US doesn't need NATO anyway.

What I've learned in Trump's second term is to take him at his word when he spouts off unhinged ideas about things that normally would be unthinkable.

He is quite capable of issuing an executive order declaring US is no longer part of NATO, and any legal issues be damned.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN quizzed Rep. Bacon on the issue at hand.

Rep. Bacon summarized the many times Trump has antagonized and disrespected our NATO allies and NATO in general.

BACON: But he has talked down to our NATO allies from day one. And when you treat your allies disrespectfully, you can't just expect them to jump when you say jump. And in this case, I sort of understand that they were not coordinated with, talked to about the attacks on Iran. And then to suddenly want them to help out, it's probably a bridge too far for most. But he needs to work on strengthening our alliances. If you have strong friendships, they're more willing to do this. But when you denigrate Denmark and all these other countries, they're gonna be more reluctant. And there's a loss of trust with our NATO allies right now. We have a lot of work to do to repair this loss of trust. COLLINS: Is he wrong when he says that he can leave NATO without Congress? BACON: Yeah, he's wrong, and maybe since you ask, if he broke up NATO on his own, it would be a civil war in the Republican caucus or the conference. Most of us would find that totally unacceptable, and I'm not alone. There's a large group of us that believe in our alliances and standing up for freedom and pushing back on China and Russia. We don't want war with these guys, but you gotta be strong. And if he went in and somehow destroyed or tore up NATO, it would probably destroy the party for many years. There would be many that will never forgive that. COLLINS: It would destroy the Republican party? BACON: Well, I think it would implode.

Rep. Bacon is correct on every level.

Now, I'm almost rooting for Trump to declare the US is leaving NATO and let the rest of the MAGA cult eat itself alive.