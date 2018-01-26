To Sexual Harassers From CNN Panelist: 'We Don't Want To Date You'

You'd think long-term Republican Congressmen wouldn't need a training session on Workplace Appropriateness 101.

But of course, they do.

The not-Trump-related video of the week award goes to this one, where CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins tells Jake Tapper in short simple sentences exactly what men in the workplace need to know about younger female co-workers:

And let this just be a message to all of the grown men out there, that the younger women who work for you do not want to date you, they do not want to be your soul mate, they do not want to go to ice cream with you, they do not want to be your partner. When [female employees] start dating someone else you cannot be angry with them for that and try to pay them money to cover it up. I should not have to say that. ... When a woman goes to work they don't want to date their boss.

Of course, Congressman Patrick Meehan made additional mistakes, like putting his "soul mate" fantasies in a written letter, releasing that letter to the public as a defense, and duh, using taxpayer dollars to try to "settle" with her.

Here's a humble suggestion: put only WOMEN on the House Ethics Committee for a couple of DECADES. That oughta straighten those "soul mate" types right out.