Another Republican Congressman Bites The Dust! Bye, Pat Meehan!

Suburban Philadelphia congressman Pat Meehan (R-PA-07) resigned from Congress today, triggering a special election in his district with a date to be set by Gov. Tom Wolf, possibly within 60 days. Wolf may also decide to hold off until the general election in November.

He already announced he wouldn't run for re-election, but says he's resigning now to save taxpayers the cost of an investigation. Uh huh.

You remember Pat. He's the guy who was writing love letters to a staffer who wasn't at all interested in the old guy, causing taxpayers to cover a $39,000 settlement which he now insists he'll pay.

Oh, and he claimed she invited his attentions.