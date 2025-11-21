Did Lindsay Halligan Lie To The Judge?

Lindsey Halligan is a straight up mess. I can't recall a time when a high-profile legal case has been mishandled so remarkably. - and public fashion. It is truly a sight to see.

To catch you up, dear reader: Just WEDNESDAY Halligan dropped a bombshell in court that she had not even presented the full indictment to the grand jury prior to them voting on it. Read the whole story --> here.

Well, THURSDAY, Halligan and the DOJ are claiming that no, they were wrong. The entire grand jury did review it. ABC News is reporting that what they said in court and what they wrote in filings just 1 day before was completely wrong and no, actually, we are 100% sure that the full grand jury reviewed the indictment before it was signed.

Just a reminder that the U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan testified in court - directly to the judge - and stated unequivocally that the final indictment containing two counts was "not reviewed by the full grand jury -- only by the jury foreperson and one other grand juror." Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons ALSO told the judge that full grand jury had not seen the final indictment.

The judge asked Lemons: "Let me be clear that the second indictment, the operative indictment in this case that Mr. Comey faces, is a document that was never shown to the entire grand jury or presented in the grand jury room; is that correct?"

Lemons replied: "Standing here in front of you, Your Honor, yes, that is my understanding."

Comey's attorney jumped on that, arguing that the remedy was to throw the case out.

But, in a filing Thursday, Halligan stated that "The official transcript of the September 25, 2025, proceedings before Magistrate Judge Vaala conclusively refutes that claim and establishes that the grand jury voted on -- and true-billed -- the two-count indictment."

The WHOLE grand jury? How is that possible if only 2 of them reviewed the new indictment? It is clear that they are playing fast and loose with the wording and I predict the judge will not find the wordplay nearly as cute as Halligan does.

Halligan reminds me of this saying: "If you were half as smart as you think you are, you'd be twice as smart as you really are."