Pres. Obama's ICE Agents Did Not Wear Masks. Why Should Trump's?

President Barack Obama was able to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants with criminal records without roving bands of a masked secret police hounding, attacking, and killing US citizens in the process.

Only in specific operations did ICE agents conceal themselves during the Obama administration.

Under the Obama administration, ICE agents were not allowed to enter a home with an administrative warrant. 4th Amendment protections were guaranteed, and a judicial warrant was required to enter a private residence.

The only reason for Trump to turn ICE into a rogue agency, devoid of any oversight or restraint, is because of the need to fulfill shadow president Stephen Miller's white supremacist views and thirst for chaos and violence against the migrant community.

If a US citizen gets in ICE's way in any manner, and that includes filming and protesting, Miller has given the green light to trample on their rights.

Trump was aided by Justice Kavanaugh's egregious ruling which said "agents may briefly detain people if there is reasonable suspicion based on the “totality of the circumstances,” and that this standard is lower than the probable cause required for arrest."



Of course, ICE abuses this ruling so they can scoop up as many people as possible and worry about their immigration status later.

Democrats are demanding these changes before funding the DHS.

Their principal demands include: Requiring judicial warrants before federal immigration agents can enter private homes — not just administrative warrants.

before federal immigration agents can enter private homes — not just administrative warrants. Banning federal immigration agents from wearing masks during enforcement operations to make them identifiable.

during enforcement operations to make them identifiable. Mandating body-worn cameras and visible identification for ICE and Border Patrol agents.

for ICE and Border Patrol agents. Establishing a uniform code of conduct and accountability standards for DHS law enforcement personnel.

for DHS law enforcement personnel. Limits on where enforcement operations can take place , such as schools, places of worship, and healthcare facilities.

, such as schools, places of worship, and healthcare facilities. Tighter rules on use of force and detention practices, including verification that someone isn’t a U.S. citizen before they are detained.

I'd also demand a dramatic cut in funding to curtail the amount of ICE agents employed so they could be fully trained and can't become a roving band of white vengeance.