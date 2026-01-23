DHS Very Upset Masked Agents Can't Pee In Minneapolis

The Department of Homeland Security stated on the Bad App that federal agents can't take bathroom breaks because protesters are mean to them. Wow, how awful for them. It's understandable, though, because I wouldn't let them clean my toilets.

"Today, Border Patrol agents who were in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area as part of a targeted enforcement operation were repeatedly harassed and blocked by hostile crowds while simply trying to take bathroom breaks," DHS wrote.

"At each gas station where the agents stopped to use the restroom, groups of agitators appeared, yelled at them, stalked them, and even tried to prevent law enforcement vehicles from leaving, creating unsafe conditions," the agency continued. "At one stop, individuals in the crowd threw food at the agents. At their final gas station stop, someone spit [sic] on an agent. When an agent moved to detain the person who spit on him, the crowed [sic] tackled and attacked the agents while surrounding them."

"To safely clear the area agents had to use crowd control measures to disperse the hostile crowd," it added.

I agree with this guy:

I hope you fuckers get harassed every single moment of your life. you don't even deserve to shit in silence you fucking nazi shitbags https://t.co/MagDTLDA9s — HUNTER AVALLONE (@HunterAA6) January 22, 2026

It appears that it's true. ICE-holes can't pee in Minneapolis.

NOW: "We do NOT support ICE, get off of our property" - Commander Bovino and CBP Agents are refused entry to Minneapolis Speedway gas station



Video by @noturtlesoup17 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/APNMS3acQn — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 21, 2026

Jinkies, do you think this is why ICE and CPD aren't allowed to pee in the city?

🚨Watch Greg Bovino assault U.S. citizens for doing nothing more than standing on a sidewalk and filming…



All while they flooded an entire neighborhood, including a park and playground, with toxic green chemical gas… right down the street from an elementary school that just… pic.twitter.com/wuLuW9pkWA — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 22, 2026

Next, they'll complain that Renee Good's grieving wife won't invite them over for snacks.