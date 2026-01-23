DHS Very Upset Masked Agents Can't Pee In Minneapolis

They shot and killed a mother of three, but why won't they let them pee?
Credit: Bovino/CBP/Flickr/Public domain
By Conover KennardJanuary 23, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security stated on the Bad App that federal agents can't take bathroom breaks because protesters are mean to them. Wow, how awful for them. It's understandable, though, because I wouldn't let them clean my toilets.

"Today, Border Patrol agents who were in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area as part of a targeted enforcement operation were repeatedly harassed and blocked by hostile crowds while simply trying to take bathroom breaks," DHS wrote.

"At each gas station where the agents stopped to use the restroom, groups of agitators appeared, yelled at them, stalked them, and even tried to prevent law enforcement vehicles from leaving, creating unsafe conditions," the agency continued. "At one stop, individuals in the crowd threw food at the agents. At their final gas station stop, someone spit [sic] on an agent. When an agent moved to detain the person who spit on him, the crowed [sic] tackled and attacked the agents while surrounding them."

"To safely clear the area agents had to use crowd control measures to disperse the hostile crowd," it added.

I agree with this guy:

It appears that it's true. ICE-holes can't pee in Minneapolis.

Jinkies, do you think this is why ICE and CPD aren't allowed to pee in the city?

Next, they'll complain that Renee Good's grieving wife won't invite them over for snacks.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
