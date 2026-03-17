Kevin Hassett: Hurting Consumers Is 'Last Of Our Concerns' Right Now

These Trump people are not smart.

Source: The Mirror (US)

Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, Kevin Hassett, spoke to CNBC on Tuesday regarding the Iran war and its effect on the U.S. economy. During the interview, however, he let slip that any effect on consumers was “really the last of our concerns right now.”

Many Americans are still struggling to afford basic necessities, despite Trump telling a crowd in Kentucky last week that “the economy is roaring back!”

Hassett echoed these statements in his interview with CNBC, saying, “The fact is that the U.S. economy is fundamentally sound, and if the war [in Iran] were to be extended, it wouldn't really disrupt the U.S. economy very much at all.

He added, “It would hurt consumers, and we'd have to think about, if that continued, what we'd have to do about that, but that's really the last of our concerns right now… because we’re very confident that this thing is going ahead of schedule.”