Trump's Anti-Semitic Top Counterterrorism Official Abruptly Resigns Over Iran War

Joe Kent, Trump's highly controversial pick to be the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned today, claiming Iran was not an imminent threat, and said Israel pressured Trump.

Kent quit through X.

I'll bet dollars to donuts his antisemitism was the root cause of his departure.

Folks, you do NOT have to give credit to the "Jews are the problem" dude who resigned today. He resigned because he sees conspiracies everywhere and he blames Jews for everything. This is someone that Trump put in charge of the NCTC. — Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) 2026-03-17T14:14:12.816Z

The Southern Poverty Law Center highlighted his attraction to racist and bigoted views.

Rep. Don Bacon responded to his resignation correctly, "“good riddance.”

NY Times, "Antisemitism is an evil I detest, and we surely don’t want it in our government,” Mr. Bacon wrote on social media.

It was insane for Trump to give such an important position to a far-right nut, but since he was an election denier and claimed the FBI played a role in the insurrection at the US Capitol, he met Trump's only loyalty requirements.

Of course, Republicans in the Senate confirmed him by party-line vote.

Andrew Feinberg writes, "The White House spent a ton of political capital to get Kent confirmed."